Keeping Military Families Connected and Reading Ready

Keeping a reading routine, even from far away, can help both the service member and the family feel connected, improving morale. Maintaining family routines, like daily reading, not only helps military children feel secure, but helps them develop positive habits and prioritize reading, reinforcing the foundation for future academic success. Our panel of military community and legislative leaders will discuss how military readiness and family connectedness are linked and how shared reading time not only improves military children’s education but also military family lives.