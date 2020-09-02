Kellogg's Veteran Virtual Career Fair

Kellogg’s Virtual Career Fair on Friday 25 September is seeking Military Leaders and Military Spouses for professional roles nationally. Speak directly with Hiring Managers and Recruiters about jobs in Sales, Operations, Manufacturing, IT, Finance, Supply Chain and more. Participate in a Q&A session with our KVets team who have navigated careers at Kellogg’s! Female attendees may participate in our Women Veterans Roundtable hosted by Morgan Dennis, USA (Information Technology Manager.) View Full List of gr-r-reat opportunities at Kellogg.

