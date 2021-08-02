Kentucky Virtual VetXL Q&A Forum

Calling all Kentucky Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors!

Join us for a free, virtual Q&A event with VA and community experts will be here to answer your questions on peer-to-peer support services. Research shows that peer support can improve your quality of life and mental health, increase your engagement with health and benefits services, provide support networks, and build self-esteem and confidence. Ask your question now!

You can ask questions to the following people:

» BG Mike E. - Advisor, ETS Sponsorship

» Coleton Whitaker - Director of Programs, Elizabeth Dole Foundation

» SGT Lauren Augustine - VP of Government Affairs, Student Veterans of America

» Meghan Williams - Outreach Director, Cohen Veterans Network

» CMSgt Scott Robinson - Director of Military & Veteran Services, Easterseals

» Kacie Kelly - Deputy Director, Military Service Initiative, George W. Bush Presidential Center

» Staci H. - Senior Manager of Volunteers and Partnerships, Blue Star Families

» Melissa Comeau - Director, American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network

» PO3 Audri Beugelsdijk - Vice President, Survivor Services, TAPS

» Brittany Bonin-Bruder - Casework Director, TAPS

» Candace Wheeler - Director, Policy, TAPS

» Jeremy Harrell - Founder & CEO, Veteran's Club Inc.

» Corey Bowlin - Operations Manager, Veteran's Club Inc.

» Patricia Sweeney - National Director, Peer Support Services, VA Central Office, Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention





ETS Sponsorship:

ETS Sponsorship assists in the successful transition of servicemembers into civilian life, pairing them with trained sponsors from their destination community and utilizing a range of digital tools to provide a unique, personalized plan for each transitioning servicemember tailored to their individual needs. http://www.etssponsorship.com



Elizabeth Dole Foundation:

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s military caregivers; the spouses, parents, family members and friends who care for America’s wounded, ill or injured veterans. Our mission is to strengthen and empower American military caregivers and their families by raising public awareness, driving research, championing policy, and leading collaborations and programs that make a significant impact on their lives. The Foundation envisions an America where military caregivers are empowered, appreciated, and recognized for their service to our nation. https://www.elizabethdolefoundation.org/



Student Veterans of America:

Since 2008, Student Veterans of America has worked to inspire tomorrow’s leaders. With a community network of more than 1,500 on-campus chapters, SVA is committed to transforming the current skills and experience of student veterans. Every day, these dedicated chapter leaders work to ensure that yesterday’s warriors have the resources at hand to succeed in their academic journey and beyond.



Easterseals:

We serve veterans and their families in Southwest Ohio, Eastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Our Military & Veteran Services team is 100% staffed by veterans with nearly 70 years of combined active duty experience, including deployments and combat tours. With these common core of experiences we share with the vets we serve, we know first-hand the complex challenges they and their families face. In addition, we understand the journey each person who has served our country takes as they transition from Active or reserve status back into the civilian sector because we have also made that same journey. We are proud to provide our services at no cost to the veteran or their family members, and we live by the same ethos we held on the battlefield – we leave no veteran behind – period. Regardless of discharge status, disability, or personal circumstances, we treat EVERY veteran with honor, dignity, and respect. We work with them to identify their needs and empower them to overcome their barriers, and secure sustainable employment to turn their lives around. https://www.easterseals.com/gc/our-programs/military-veteran-services/



American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network:

The Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) offers peer-based support and services to connect those providing care to service members and veterans living with wounds, illnesses, injuries and/or aging. The mission of the MVCN is to provide our nation’s military and veteran caregivers of all eras with peer support to reduce isolation and increase connection, engagement, knowledge, skills and hope.



TAPS:

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) provides compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America’s fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to more than 95,000 survivors of fallen military in the form of peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been profoundly affected by a death of a military loved one. For more information go to taps.org or call the TAPS National Military Survivor Helpline at 800.959.TAPS (8277).



Blue Star Families:

Founded in 2009 by military spouses with you in mind, we empower military families to thrive by connecting them with their civilian neighbors – both people and organizations – to create strong communities of support.