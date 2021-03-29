Kids Talk, Parents Listen

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in San Antonio is partnering with Clarity Child Guidance Center and Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services to host a virtual Kids Talk event on Saturday, April 17th from 11am to 1pm CST. This event gives an opportunity for parents and youth, ages 9-17, to engage in effective communication skills. During this event there will be short talks by experts, demonstrative role-play, small group discussions, and resource information provided. This event is open to all service members, Veterans, and active duty/Veteran family members and friends seeking more ways to enhance the lines of communication with their kids.

