KraftHeinz Garland, TX Hiring Event
Upcoming hiring event we’ll be hosting at our KraftHeinz Garland location on April 8th
- When
-
Saturday, May 8, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
2340 Forest Lane
Garland , TX
- Cost
- FREE
KraftHeinz-Garland is excited to open our doors to anyone interested in joining our team.
Please share this with your network as well as students, alumni, Veterans, Military spouses and anyone interested in our 3 featured positions or others we may have listed on our website.
- There will be opportunities for same-day offers!
- We have openings on all 3 shifts for our Production Associate roles. Our Managers will be ready to interview and move forward if they meet a qualified candidate.
- Please have your candidates go to our KraftHeinz career page to apply
COVID Policies and Guidelines:
Being an essential employer, we have gone to great lengths in ensuring the safety of our employees as well as our job applicants. This will be our first in-person hiring event and we will maintain current COVID processes:
- This event will be outside in our parking area (we will have designated stations and tents)
- Masks will be required at all times (even during the interviews)
- Social distance policies will be enforce – our manufacturing plant sits on 9 acres (we have plenty of room)
- Everyone will fill out our COVID checklist before they can fill out an application.
- Temperature checks will be performed before job seekers are allowed to Sign-In
- Anyone above a 100.4 will not be allowed to proceed
- We reserve the right to make changes as needed to ensure the safety of our employees and hiring event attendees