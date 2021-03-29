KraftHeinz Garland, TX Hiring Event

KraftHeinz-Garland is excited to open our doors to anyone interested in joining our team.

Please share this with your network as well as students, alumni, Veterans, Military spouses and anyone interested in our 3 featured positions or others we may have listed on our website.

There will be opportunities for same-day offers! We have openings on all 3 shifts for our Production Associate roles. Our Managers will be ready to interview and move forward if they meet a qualified candidate.

Please have your candidates go to our KraftHeinz career page to apply

COVID Policies and Guidelines:

Being an essential employer, we have gone to great lengths in ensuring the safety of our employees as well as our job applicants. This will be our first in-person hiring event and we will maintain current COVID processes: