Larenceburg, Indiana Legal Clinic for Veterans
Volunteer attorneys will be present to assist Veterans with a wide range of legal concerns
- When
Tuesday, Feb 18
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
- Where
165 Mary Street
Lawrenceburg , IN
Registration
For more information:
Call Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) central line at Phone: (513) 977-6838
Volunteer attorneys will be present to assist in the following areas of practice:
Family Law:
Divorce
Custody modification
Child support
Visitation
Guardianship
Paternity
Adoption
Mediation
Housing :
Landlord/Tenant
Contracts
Real Estate
Consumer Law:
Bankruptcy
Collection matters
Other:
Wills
Elder law issues
Power of Attorney
Some driver license