 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Larenceburg, Indiana Legal Clinic for Veterans

Veterans Legal Clinic

Volunteer attorneys will be present to assist Veterans with a wide range of legal concerns

When
Tuesday, Feb 18
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Where

165 Mary Street

Lawrenceburg , IN

Registration

For more information:

Call Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) central line at Phone: (513) 977-6838

Volunteer attorneys will be present to assist in the following areas of practice:

Family Law:   

Divorce

Custody modification

Child support

Visitation

Guardianship

Paternity

Adoption

Mediation

Housing :

Landlord/Tenant

Contracts

Real Estate

Consumer Law:

Bankruptcy

Collection matters

Other:

Wills

Elder law issues

Power of Attorney

Some driver license

 

See all events
Last updated: