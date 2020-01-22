Las Vegas, Nevada Transition Service Fair

The Veterans Transition Service Fair will include approximately 40 community and 20 VA organizations providing Veterans, their families and caregivers with information on a variety of Veterans-related topics and resources.



The Transition Service Fair is open to Veterans, active-duty, Guard, Reserve, family members and caregivers and geared toward providing current service members and recently separated Veterans with information, assistance and requirements for accessing VA benefits and services.

The moderated quarterly Veterans town hall runs from 11 a.m. to noon in the auditorium and will include updates from local VA Veterans Health Care, VA Benefits and state leadership on national and local activities and initiatives, followed by a Q&A session where a moderator will ask leaders pre-submitted questions, or questions of general interest submitted on a comment card prior to and during the town hall.

A presentation by the Veterans Benefits Administration on the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 that took effect on Jan. 1 will follow the town hall. This law extends presumption of herbicide exposure to Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans and provides changes to the VA Home Loan Program for all Veterans.