Leaders Eat Last: Defining Food Insecurity Virtual Panel

Food insecurity is a complex and growing problem in the military/Veteran community. To solve a problem, we first need to understand it. That's why the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), in partnership with Craig Newmark Philanthropies, is assembling experts for Leaders Eat Last, a panel series designed to raise awareness, build understanding, and identify challenges and solutions.

In this panel, we'll focus on the difference between food insecurity and hunger, the prevalence of food insecurity in military and Veteran communities, the systems that influence these issues, and where the current breakdowns occur within those systems.