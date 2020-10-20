LET'S TALK | Bridging the Divide: Women Who Serve

As we commemorate the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, we salute women who have served our country. Our panelists come from all branches of the military with service in Vietnam, the Gulf War and beyond. They are fierce advocates for veterans and women as we talk about service to country, and many issues facing veterans like PTSD, suicide and homelessness. They also share their personal stories of being a woman in the military.

Candace Bradley, Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs

Marj Graves, CPT, Army Nurse Corps

MSG Jo Ann Orr, US Army Retired

Colonel Pamela Stevenson, US Air Force Retired

Michele Varner, MSW, US Navy Veteran

Sherry Whitehouse, Veteran, US Army