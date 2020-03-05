 Skip to Content
Lexington Park, Maryland Job Fair

Veterans Job Fair

This events gives entry level, recent college graduates, and experienced professionals and opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with a variety of companies.

When
Tuesday, Apr 14
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Where

46900 S. Shangri-La Drive

Lexington Park , MD

Cost
0

Registration

All pre-registrants will receive updates on companies prior to the event.

Registered Employers for this Job Fair include:

Phone: 9202375a37f&jobFairID=e4047bdc-0b41-4924-957f-b3e735ab4c53">Charles County Sheriff's Office

Dayton T. Brown

Disk Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (DESI)

Fleet and Family Support Center - Patuxent River

Naval Engineering Logistics Office (NELO)

Pennsylvania State Police

Precise Systems, Inc.

Resource Management Concepts, Inc.

Sabre Systems, Inc.

Spalding Consulting, Inc.

Tekla Research, Inc.

United States Capitol Police

VectorCSP

Patuxent River Job Fair is the opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with decision makers from a wide range of nationally recognized companies

1 to 2 resume seminars will be available from 3 PM to 7 PM.

HIGHLIGHTS OF PARTICIPATING COMPANIES will continually be updated online.

JOB SEEKERS ……
Bring copies of your resume.
Be prepared to drop off copy of your resume at registration table.
Professional dress is required (or military uniform).
Register and post/link resume online prior to attending (recommended). Participating companies will have access to the resume database the next day.
Continue to re-visit www.JobZoneOnline.com for new updates.
Last updated: