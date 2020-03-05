Lexington Park, Maryland Job Fair
This events gives entry level, recent college graduates, and experienced professionals and opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with a variety of companies.
Tuesday, Apr 14
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
46900 S. Shangri-La Drive
Lexington Park , MD
Registration
All pre-registrants will receive updates on companies prior to the event.
Registered Employers for this Job Fair include:
Charles County Sheriff's Office
Disk Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (DESI)
Fleet and Family Support Center - Patuxent River
Naval Engineering Logistics Office (NELO)
Resource Management Concepts, Inc.
Patuxent River Job Fair is the opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with decision makers from a wide range of nationally recognized companies
1 to 2 resume seminars will be available from 3 PM to 7 PM.
HIGHLIGHTS OF PARTICIPATING COMPANIES will continually be updated online.
JOB SEEKERS ……
Bring copies of your resume.
Be prepared to drop off copy of your resume at registration table.
Professional dress is required (or military uniform).
Register and post/link resume online prior to attending (recommended). Participating companies will have access to the resume database the next day.
Continue to re-visit www.JobZoneOnline.com for new updates.
