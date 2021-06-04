LGBT+ Legal Q&A
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Friday, Jun 18, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Ms. Deborah McCallum, VA Attorney, will discuss the rights of LGBT+ employees and veterans including the anti-discrimination protections under Title VII. She will also answer questions that participants might have concerning specific LGBT+ issues that may arise in the workplace.
