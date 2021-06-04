LGBT+ Legal Q&A
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Ms. Deborah McCallum, VA Attorney, will discuss the rights of LGBT+ employees and veterans including the anti-discrimination protections under Title VII. She will also answer questions that participants might have concerning specific LGBT+ issues that may arise in the workplace.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,73878058# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 738 780 58#