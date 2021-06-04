 Skip to Content
LGBT+ Legal Q&A

When
Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Ms. Deborah McCallum, VA Attorney, will discuss the rights of LGBT+ employees and V eterans including the anti-discrimination protections under Title VII.  She will also answer questions that participants might have concerning specific LGBT+ issues that may arise in the workplace.

 

