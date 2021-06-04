LGBTQ+: Former VA Employee Story with a recording from Richard Forbes
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Retired West Palm Beach VA employee and longtime entertainer, Richard Forbes, brings us his story as part of the LGBTQ+ community and his experiences in NYC during the 70s.
