LGBTQ+: Former VA Employee Story with a recording from Richard Forbes

Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Retired West Palm Beach VA employee and longtime entertainer, Richard Forbes, brings us his story as part of the LGBTQ+ community and his experiences in NYC during the 70s. 

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,801191683#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 801 191 683#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

