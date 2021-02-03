LinkedIn (An Overview for Job Seekers and Networking)

This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses. This workshop will provide relevant information on credentials for the job seeker.

During the LinkedIn Overview, the workshop will discuss:

Designing the LinkedIn profile

Using LinkedIn to network for the job search

Understanding the importance of social media in the job search

Using LinkedIn features to apply for jobs

Understanding the newsfeed feature, and how to share and post information within LinkedIn

*The first 75 participants will receive an email with Zoom instructions after registering through Eventbrite.

Questions?

Contact Yolanda Rayford, Career Coach, at yrayford@eseal.org