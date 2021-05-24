Listening Sessions on the Future of VA Health Care - Spanish National Session

A session that will be conducted in Spanish has been added to the schedule for Veterans, their families, and other stakeholders who wish to provide feedback in Spanish.

VA is hosting public virtual listening sessions to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system. We look forward to hearing from you! For more information please visit: https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.