Live Q&A with Brain Health Experts & Veterans on TBI, PTSD, CTE, brain donation, and brain health tips.

Dr. Ann McKee, Chief of Neuropathology at the VA Boston Healthcare system, will be joined by brain health experts and Veterans on Thursday, October 22 at 4PM ET to answer questions from Veterans on TBI, PTSD, CTE, brain donation research, and Veteran brain health. You can ask questions to the following people:



Ann McKee, MD | Chief of Neuropathology, VA Boston Healthcare System

Chris Nowinski, PhD | Co-founder & CEO, Concussion Legacy Foundation | Retired WWE Superstar who retired from his wrestling career due to concussions

The Honorable CPT Matt Collier| President & CEO, VetAccel Inc. (VAI) | Former Senior Advisor to Secretary of the VA

Nicole Condrey | Mayor, Middleton, Ohio | Former Civilian Engineer, U.S. Army | Lost her husband Navy Special Warfare Veteran Ron Condrey to suicide in September 2018 after a battle with PTSD, and donated his brain for research at the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank

COL Sidney Hinds II, MD | Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army | Former Brain Health Coordinator at the Department of Defense Blast Injury Research Coordinating Office (BIRCO)