Live Webinar - Leveraging Online Community as an Entrepreneur - VetBiz

When
Monday, Nov 2
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Leveraging Online Community as an Entrepreneur Monday November 2nd 10:00am to 11:30am PT. The workshop will be focused on the various ways that the military community must utilize and leverage an online network and community to build relationships and a trusted network and how that network can be rewarding in various areas of business, especially during a Global Pandemic. Participate in some insightful polls and virtually network with fellow vet business owners. 

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1674648

