The National Veterans Golden Age Games is the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program designed to improve the quality of life for all older Veterans, including those with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. The VA Challenges and encourages senior Veterans to be proactive in embracing a healthier lifestyle, thus achieving the NVGAG “Fitness for Life” motto.

Competitive events include: air pistol, air rifle, bad minton (singles and doubles), basketball (3- on-3, free throw), bl ind dis c golf, boccia (singles and doubles), bowling, cycling, field (discus, javelin, shot put), golf, horseshoes, nine ball, pickleball, power walk, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis and track. Local exhibition event(s) are typically offered each year.

The Games are open to Veterans, ages 55 or older, who receive health care from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.