Maintaining Balance: Online Yoga for Caregivers

Presented by The Elizabeth Dole Foundation

When
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

We understand the caregiving journey is often stressful and overwhelming. It can be difficult to find time to focus on yourself. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Yoga4Caregivers have teamed up to provide education and empowerment to the military caregiver community through the power of yoga. Join us in exploring self-care and mindfulness through the practice of yoga, while connecting with others for support. Together, we can empower each other to rest, recharge, and reconnect with our inner resilience

