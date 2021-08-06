 Skip to Content
Marriage Management: Serving Those Who Served Our Country

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic is hosting a free, in-person retreat for all military and Veteran couples led by a Veteran couple in a safe, friendly environment.

When
Saturday, Aug 21, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MST
Where

1390 George Dieter Drive, Suite 140

El Paso , TX

Cost
FREE

Registration

Call to register at 682.730.1818

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic is hosting a free, in-person retreat for all military and Veteran couples led by a Veteran couple in a safe, friendly environment. The retreat will concentrate on strengthening relationships through communication, trust, reliance, commitment, and romance using real tools for real relationships.

