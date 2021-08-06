Marriage Management: Serving Those Who Served Our Country
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic is hosting a free, in-person retreat for all military and Veteran couples led by a Veteran couple in a safe, friendly environment.
- When
-
Saturday, Aug 21, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MST
- Where
-
1390 George Dieter Drive, Suite 140
El Paso , TX
- Cost
- FREE
