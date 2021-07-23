Master Class: Mid Career Professional with Associate's Degree or Experience

Mid-Career Professional with Completed Associate’s Degree, Some College, Certifications, Trainings and/or Experience

Hiring managers say experience trumps education every time. Then they include a college degree as one of the requirements for a job you are qualified to do. How do you get past the barriers to getting a job when the rules make no sense?

Marketing your experience is the key strategy when you have more experience, skills, and ambition than education. In this 60-minute FREE Master Class for Mid-Career Military, Transition Coach Jacey Eckhart will show you how to get more money, more choices and more freedom in the civilian life to come.

For more information, please click HERE.