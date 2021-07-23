Master Class: Spouse

At no time during a military wedding did you promise to love, honor, and job hunt every year. Combining a military marriage with two sets of career ambitions (and possibly a couple of kids) is not for the fainthearted.

Luckily, you have us on your side. At the Veteran Talent Pool we see both you and your service member as talented workers with plenty to offer employers. With our selected strategies and unique point of view, we are collecting all the best ideas, programs and strategies to get you both to happily ever after.

Spouse employment is not a spouse problem. It is a problem faced by military couples around the world. In this 60-minute Master Class for spouses and service members, Career Coach Jacey Eckhart maps out spouse employment so you and your service member can adopt all the best practices.