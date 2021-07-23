Master Class: Veteran+

You completed your military service, took all the transition training you could, and landed a pretty good job. Still, there is something wrong and you know it. Veterans report that they leave their first post-military job because it was boring. Or because the new team was toxic. Or because it did not pay enough.

If it is time for you to leave your first civilian job, a lot of programs and services are still open to you. It’s time to take another bite of the apple. At the Veteran Talent Pool, we know there are plenty of employers who are looking for someone like you. With our curated content, we want to help you make your next step your best step.

The first post military job is not a destination. For the two thirds of all military veterans who leave their first civilian job within the first two years, the first job is a step in the journey. So where do you go from here? In this 60-minute Master Class for veterans with at least one year of post-military civilian employment, Transition expert Jacey Eckhart will teach you to evaluate what you learned so far and step out in the right direction for you.