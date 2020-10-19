You won’t want to miss the MCEC Education Summit 2020: Mission Steady, Future Ready- Meeting the educational needs of military-connected children in a changing environment. Join this two-day event for a unique opportunity to engage with senior military, government, education and thought leaders while absorbing in-depth analysis of the Military Kids NOW Survey findings and coverage of current issues relevant to military-connected children. Delivering content virtually from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm (EST) each day, #EdSummit20 promises to be a premier professional development training event for educators, youth-serving professionals from both private and public organizations, military parents, and all those interested in serving and supporting military-connected children.

For more information, please visit https://www.militarychild.org/programs/mcec-education-summit-2020