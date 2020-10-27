MDVA Virtual Veterans Day

For the past 15 years, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has hosted a live Veterans Day event, typically held at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights, MN, with sponsorship by the Minnesota Commanders’ Task Force and supported by state and local partners. This year, in accordance with state-wide limitations on large group gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be holding an in-person event. Instead, we will be producing a 30-minute video to honor our state’s Veterans on this cherished day. The video will be available on MDVA’s website starting Veterans Day.

For more information, please visit: https://mn.gov/mdva/news/events/?id=1066-450450