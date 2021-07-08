 Skip to Content
Meeting of the Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illness

When
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Health issues, complications of aging, and disorders of the autonomic nervous system will be discussed.
This meeting will engage VA Senior Leadership. Additional time is reserved for public comment.

Watch and listen online:

https://tinyurl.com/racaugmeeting2021
Meeting number (access code): 199 041 5097
Meeting password: GWVets1990!
1-833-558-0712 Toll-free Number


This meeting is open to all.

