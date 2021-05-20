Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony - Johnson City, TN

The Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony is hosted by the Johnson City American Legion, King's Mountain Post 24, beginning at 10 am, at the "Spirit of the American Doughboy" statue in the Memorial Park, 105 E. Main Street, Johnson City (across the street from City Hall and next to the Post Office). Conducted in the tradition of standing to sing the National Anthem. The program will recall the services of Veterans and their families over the last 300 years. Speeches will be presented by community leaders to include remarks from US Congressman Phil Roe, M.D. A wreath will be presented by the Legion Commander and Congressman Roe, at the foot of the Doughboy statue. The statue, presented to the City in 1935, bears bronze placards honoring those who served during WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Desert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa. Please join us in honoring our service members.