Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

The Office of Tribal Government Relations is hosting a webinar on suicide prevention.

Objectives: Increase understanding of preventing suicide among Native American Veterans and the Veteran Health Ad-ministration’s (VHA) suicide prevention program by covering information on suicide among Native American Veterans and the VHA’s approach to partnering with Native Nations. We will discuss warning signs of suicide and what to do, resources to contact or refer Veterans to and the role of VHA suicide prevention coordinators in supporting Veterans.

You can join via Computer, Phone Audio, and Webex Mobile App

If you have questions or require special accommodations, please contact:

Clay Ward at David.Ward@va.gov, 202-461-7445