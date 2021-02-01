Join us and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare as we discuss how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. Content on trauma, addiction, and self-care will also be discussed.

Mental Health First Aid USA is a one-day training to teach participants how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The evidence behind the program demonstrates that it helps trainees identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance

To register, email: tanya.mac@metocareservices.org