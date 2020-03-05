 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Midland, Virginia Veterans Resource Summit

Veteran resource summit

At this FREE informative seminar speakers will discuss Veteran benefits, qualifications, and will provide updates on the application process.

When
Thursday, Mar 26
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

5075 Airport Rd

Midland , VA

Cost
0

Registration

This summit will cover.

  •  What benefits are available
  • Qualifications for benefits
  • The application process

There will also be several other Veteran resource tables available to assist with:

  • Housing
  • Legal 
  • Education
See all events
Last updated: