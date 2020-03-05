Midland, Virginia Veterans Resource Summit
At this FREE informative seminar speakers will discuss Veteran benefits, qualifications, and will provide updates on the application process.
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 26
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
5075 Airport Rd
Midland , VA
- Cost
- 0
This summit will cover.
- What benefits are available
- Qualifications for benefits
- The application process
There will also be several other Veteran resource tables available to assist with:
- Housing
- Legal
- Education