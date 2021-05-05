Military Caregivers: Celebrating America's Hidden Heroes - Social Media Sharing Toolkit

May is the Month of the Military Caregiver!

Join @BlueStarFamilies and @AARP for a virtual town hall specifically centered around this important part of

the military-connected community. You’ll hear stories directly from military caregivers and discuss solutions to

the main issues facing military caregivers.

It’s time to shine a light on these hidden heroes, highlight their strengths, and lend a helping hand! Register

today: https://bit.ly/3xeiqSx

#MonthOfTheMilitaryCaregiver #MilitaryCaregiver

