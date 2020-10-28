The significant, global impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic includes associated challenges within the caregiver community. Join MOAA and representatives from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation for an informative, moving webinar where caregivers will share their stories, highlighting not only the challenges they continue to face, but also how they cope.

We'll also cover existing resources and the many new, supportive programs designed for caregivers, especially in light of the pandemic.

Agenda includes:

Caregiver Panel Discussion

Caregiver Resources

For more information, please visit: https://www.moaa.org/content/events/healthcare-and-benefits/military-caregivers-in-action/