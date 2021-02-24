 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Military-Connected Families & the COVID-19 Vaccine: Part Two

When
Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

53% of military family respondents indicated that they were not planning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization according to a recent Blue Star Families Pulse Check Poll. 

Join Blue Star Families and the American Red Cross as we welcome back Dr. Fauci! We understand there’s still a lot you want to know, and we’re committed to helping you get answers. 

Register now to submit your questions to be answered on March 4th!

See all events
Last updated: