Military-Connected Families & the COVID-19 Vaccine: Part Two
53% of military family respondents indicated that they were not planning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization according to a recent Blue Star Families Pulse Check Poll.
Join Blue Star Families and the American Red Cross as we welcome back Dr. Fauci! We understand there’s still a lot you want to know, and we’re committed to helping you get answers.
Register now to submit your questions to be answered on March 4th!