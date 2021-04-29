Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is pleased to invite you to a Military Spouse Appreciation Day program hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor and Joining Forces. In this session we will share resources that make a difference in improving job opportunities, wages and benefits for military spouses. As the nation attempts to navigate a changing economy and workplace, including strategies to support women and people of color hardest hit by the pandemic, we believe it is imperative to include diverse voices and recognize the unique challenges of our nation’s families, particularly those who serve our nation each day.

Space is limited so early registration is recommended.

Speakers will address the following topics:

What the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan means for military families

Civil service employment and military spouse hiring authority

Finding work during a pandemic

Childcare and caregiving concerns of military families

For more information, email Questions-WB@dol.gov