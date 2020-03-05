Military Spouse Employment Seminar

During this online event, Military Spouses can get answers to employment questions during this one hour Facebook Live event starting at 3 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 20. This live event is one of many innovative ways the VA is reaching out to #MilitarySpouses with information about the federal hiring process and connecting them with real opportunities. The event will stream from the @DODSECO Facebook and @VACareers Facebook pages. Follow these links and join us on February 20th!

VA Careers: https://www.facebook.com/vacareers

DOD SECO: https://www.facebook.com/DoDMilSpouse/?fref=ts