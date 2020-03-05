 Skip to Content
Military Spouse Employment Seminar

Military Spouse Employment

Military Spouses can get answers to employment questions during this one-hour Facebook Live event

When
Thursday, Feb 20
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Where

ONLINE

EVENT , AA

Cost
0

Registration

This event already happened.

During this online event, Military Spouses can get answers to employment questions during this one  hour Facebook Live event starting at 3 p.m. EST  Thursday, Feb. 20. This live event is one of many innovative ways the VA is reaching out to #MilitarySpouses with information about the federal hiring process and connecting them with real opportunities. The event will stream from the @DODSECO Facebook and @VACareers Facebook pages. Follow these links and join us on February 20th!

VA Careers: https://www.facebook.com/vacareers

DOD SECO: https://www.facebook.com/DoDMilSpouse/?fref=ts

 

