Military Spouse Fellowship Program

Virtual Information Session

When
Friday, Jan 22
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Join Hiring Our Heroes for an information session for prospective fellows. The Military Spouse Fellowship Program provides military spouses with professional training, networking, and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. The professional development and direct connection to local employers offered through the 6-week program enable military spouses to quickly build their networks and gain localized work experience.

