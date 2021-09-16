Military Transition Course - American Dream U

Join American Dream U and Fairstream for this 5-week program focusing on 5 subjects: Resumes, Networking, Interviewing, Finances, and Wellness. We have world-renowned speakers scheduled for our ADU Live Cohort 2 and have limited seats. The course concludes with a career fair geared toward Veterans putting their skills into action.

Please complete registration at: https://americandreamu.org/adu-live-cohort/

You do not want to miss this game-changer of a course. The course starts September 21st – October 19th. It is every Tuesday at 7:30PM EST.

If you have any additional questions feel free to contact us: schuyler@americandreamu.org