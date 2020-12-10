 Skip to Content
Mindfulness and Compassion with Veterans: Paying Attention to What Really Matters

Wednesday, Dec 16
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
FREE

Mindfulness and Compassion based interventions are an organizing feature of the VA’s Whole Health System transformation. These evidence-based approaches are widely accepted by Veterans and result in improvements in physical, mental and social health as well as improvements in pain management including decreases in pain medication. This presentation will provide an overview of these approaches, an experiential component and practical skills for use by VA Homeless Programs staff.

Audience: Multidisciplinary staff serving Veterans at risk of homelessness or experiencing homelessness. Participants may include but are not limited to physicians, nurses, psychologists, social workers, counselors, case managers, housing specialists, peer support specialists, team leaders, supervisors, and Network Homeless Coordinators.

