Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission Events - Mobile, AL

Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission events:

All events will be held at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

*Times listed below are in CT



0630 Flag raising

Lower Alabama Vietnam Memorial



0900 Private reception for platform party including Patriot and Veteran of the Year

USS Alabama Commission Conference Room



0915-0945 - flyover by USCG Aviation Training Center-Mobile, AL



1000 Honors Ceremony - (social distancing in Aircraft Pavilion - COVID capacity 250)

Honoring Patriot of the Year (national level) - CAPT Kathryn Hire, USN (Ret) (astronaut STS-90 and STS-130)

Honoring Veteran of the Year (local level) - CDR Pete Riehm, USN (Ret) Director of Honor Flight South Alabama

Recognizing President's Award (local - may be a non-veteran)

Recognizing 2019 winners of 4th grade Veterans Day Essay Contest



Expect TV coverage/interview during local early morning news broadcasts



0600-0900 Scheduled for Radio coverage with remote broadcast from Battleship- FM 106.5



1300-1400 Scheduled special broadcast of "Scuttlebutt" veterans talk show- FM 106.5



Due to health concerns the normally scheduled Patriot Dinner, morning parade, afternoon elementary school event (keynote by National Distinguished Young Woman of the Year), and evening patriotic concert were cancelled.



There are currently no virtual events scheduled.

Additional information is posted to Commission website:



http://veteransday-mobilebay.com