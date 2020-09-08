Modeling Healthy Technology Behaviors for Young Children

Technology has become integrated into virtually every facet of our lives, with benefits like convenience, the ability to communicate over long distances, and help to organize busy family schedules. Unfortunately, technology can also be a major disruption to nurturing parent-child relationships, when adults become consumed in their electronic devices at the expense of quality time with their children. Increased internet and technology access for children and adolescents also brings concerns for how easily young people can be exposed to sexual content that is developmentally inappropriate, or even harmful or illegal, such as child sexual abuse material.

This webinar provides an overview for military family readiness professionals of the importance for parents and caregivers to model healthy boundaries with technology for healthy child social-emotional development; explains how to support parents and other adults set appropriate examples in their use of technology, including teaching children and youth lessons on consent that are translatable to both in-person and online interactions; and explores how positive examples of technology use by adults can help reduce the risk for children and youth to engage in, or be impacted by, problematic sexual behavior.

