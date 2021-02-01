 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Money Management

Virtual Event

When
Wednesday, Feb 10
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Join the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare Services and Superior HealthPlan for a virtual money management workshop. Learn tips for money management and financial literacy in this free event on Zoom.

About the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare: The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare provides high-quality mental health care for post-9/11 veterans and military families, regardless of role or discharge status. Established in 2016 in Addison, TX, the Cohen Clinic serves clients throughout North Texas via Telehealth. Learn more about the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare.

See all events
Last updated: