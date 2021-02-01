Join the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare Services and Superior HealthPlan for a virtual money management workshop. Learn tips for money management and financial literacy in this free event on Zoom.

About the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare: The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare provides high-quality mental health care for post-9/11 veterans and military families, regardless of role or discharge status. Established in 2016 in Addison, TX, the Cohen Clinic serves clients throughout North Texas via Telehealth. Learn more about the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare.