Montgomery, Alabama Veterans Experience Action Center

VEO Action Center

This event brings together community service providers, Veteran service organizations, and other government partners to provide services, resources and information directly to Veterans and those currently serving.

When
Wednesday, Feb 5
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where

220 Hall Street

Montgomery , AL

Registration

SERVICES INCLUDE:
-VA benefits-compensation and pension claims service
-On-site VA Healthcare enrollment and counseling
-State and County Veteran Service Officers to provide counseling and assistance with claims and appeals
-Community Veteran service and support organizations
-Employment, Housing, Mental Health Services: Volunteer and employment opportunities
-Vocational rehabilitation, loan guarantee and education services
-VA Mobile Vet Center
-VA National Cemetery Administration benefits Information and referrals
-Legal services
-VetTalkX
-Food and beverage services on site

