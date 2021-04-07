 Skip to Content
Month of the Military Child: Challenges, Opportunities & Support

Presented by IVMF & MCEC

When
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join us during Month of the Military Child for a facilitated discussion with leading experts as they highlight the benefits and strengths of military families and address long-term challenges and impacts on military children.  The discussion will include current research findings and provide available resources to families, communities, and business leaders. 

If you have questions, please reach out to Lyndsey Hodkinson

Last updated: