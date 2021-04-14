Month of the Military Child Foundation Session

Kids Rank is all about the military child, so of course during Month of the Military Child we wanted to talk to them directly! During this special Foundations Conversation we are honored to have a panel of military children from the Vietnam era to current day who will share their unique experiences over time. Former Chicago Bears player Jason McKie will also be participating!

HOW TO WATCH: To register for the Zoom session, click HERE or watch on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/KidsRank/.