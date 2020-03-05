 Skip to Content
Morningside, Maryland Veteran Resource Day

Maryland Resource

All Veterans are encouraged to attend in order to connect with local and national resources in their area

When
Wednesday, Feb 12
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

6527 Suitland Rd

Morningside , MD

Cost
0

Registration

This event already happened.

Veterans are invited to connect with local and national resources in their area.

Vendors in attendance will provide information for Veterans on the following:

  • Education
  • Employment
  • Finances
  • Health
  •  Service-related resources.

A representative  from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on-site to answer questions.

