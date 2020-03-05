Morningside, Maryland Veteran Resource Day
All Veterans are encouraged to attend in order to connect with local and national resources in their area
- When
Wednesday, Feb 12
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
6527 Suitland Rd
Morningside , MD
- Cost
- 0
Registration
This event already happened.
Veterans are invited to connect with local and national resources in their area.
Vendors in attendance will provide information for Veterans on the following:
- Education
- Employment
- Finances
- Health
- Service-related resources.
A representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on-site to answer questions.