MST & PTSD Survivor: Hear Me, See Me. Empowered Advocate.

To raise awareness of Services and Advocacy in NE Florida to empower Women Veterans

When
Wednesday, Oct 7
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Empower Women Veterans, raise awareness of Services and Advocacy for VA benefits associated with Military Sexual Trauma.

Have questions about MST & PTSD Survivor:  Hear Me, See Me.  Empowered Advocate.? Contact Florida Department Of Veteran Affairs

Topics/Speakers:

NAS SARC

VA Women’s Health Services

VA MST Services

Center for Women Veterans

The Jacksonville Vet Center

Northeast Florida Women Veterans

Lynn Geiser, President, Hope 4 Vets

Katie Chorbak, President, Our Sister’s Keeper Movement– Policy Change

Michelle Poitier, CEO , Michelle Speakz- ‘Healing From the Inside Out’

 

