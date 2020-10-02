MST & PTSD Survivor: Hear Me, See Me. Empowered Advocate.
To raise awareness of Services and Advocacy in NE Florida to empower Women Veterans
Empower Women Veterans, raise awareness of Services and Advocacy for VA benefits associated with Military Sexual Trauma.
Topics/Speakers:
NAS SARC
VA Women’s Health Services
VA MST Services
Center for Women Veterans
The Jacksonville Vet Center
Northeast Florida Women Veterans
Lynn Geiser, President, Hope 4 Vets
Katie Chorbak, President, Our Sister’s Keeper Movement– Policy Change
Michelle Poitier, CEO , Michelle Speakz- ‘Healing From the Inside Out’