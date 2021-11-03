Musicians On Call: A Concert for Veterans

Musicians On Call (MOC) is the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals. For over 20 years MOC has brought live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities ranging from children’s hospitals to adult facilities, VA hospitals and hospices. This concert is designed to serve the populations most in need, including hospital patients who are undergoing visitor restrictions, caregivers serving their communities on the frontlines and elderly or at-risk individuals who must remain at home.

Musicians On Call is performing a special virtual concert for hospitalized Veterans. The concert will feature artists including Brad Paisley, Terri Clark, Leon Bridges, Chris Janson, Michael Ray, Charles Esten, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Walker County and Alexis Wilkins. Artists will be dedicating songs to Veterans and caregivers and offering messages of support.