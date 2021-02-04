On February 20, Team RWB will host its annual yoga event, Eagle NamasDay, to highlight the health and wellness beneﬁts of yoga for veterans. Yoga can relieve stress and anxiety, improve ﬂexibility and balance, increase strength, and so much more. Veterans and supporters of all ability levels are welcome to choose a practice, poses, and participate in person or virtually!

Check out the Team RWB App to ﬁnd virtual challenges or a socially distanced event near you. If you can’t make it to a local event, join us at 12:00 PM (ET) in the Team RWB App!