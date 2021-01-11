NatCon 2021
NatCon is the largest annual convening of Post-9/11 veterans in the world. Join us virtually for NatCon 2021 on February 19th and 20th.
- When
-
Friday, Feb 19, 9:00 a.m.
–
Saturday, Feb 20, 6:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- FREE
Registration
SVA and our partners stand by you as you advance your education, build your network, form meaningful relationships, and push forward in a challenging year. That’s why the $99 registration fee is being waived for thousands of students thanks to generous support from our partners. Take advantage of this offer by registering as soon as possible. The first 3,000 students to register will also receive a NatCon Supply Drop full of essential gear!
Join the largest annual convening of Post-9/11 veterans in the world virtually on February 19th and 20th. Join thousands of students from across the country, inspiring speakers, leading employers, and thought leaders to exchange ideas and best practices on topics that matter: thriving in a virtual world, growing and sustaining your SVA Chapter, funding and fundraising, addressing racial injustice, and more.